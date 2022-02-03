Snowmobiling for a cause: Blizzard Tour raises more than $1.3 million for ALS Research

PROCTOR, MN. (KBJR) - Snowmobilers were gearing up for the 23rd Annual Black Woods Blizzard Tour Wednesday night.

The 3-day ride around the region raises money for ALS research.

The fun kicked off Wednesday in Proctor with a welcome banquet at the Black Woods Event Center.

More than 250 riders will participate in this year’s event.

According to organizers, in the last 22 years, the Blizzard Tour has raised more than $13 million to help people fight ALS.

Riders will head out from Proctor at 7:00 Thursday morning and travel up to 150 miles each day over the next three days.

In addition to the 250 snowmobilers, more than 120 volunteers help make the event possible.

Many people involved have a personal connection to ALS.

“My husband died of ALS eight years ago. You find out in this ALS journey what these people in our community do to support the people that are struggling in this disease,” said Dana Moore, a Blizzard Tour Volunteer.

Riders will head to Lake Vermillion on Thursday and then Two Harbors on Friday. The tour will wrap up back in Proctor on Saturday night.

The organization “Never Surrender” puts on the event each year.

According to Never Surrender’s President, David Kolquist, the money they’ve raised can make a difference in the lives of people affected by ALS.

“We’re excited this year because we’re bringing the Healy Platform Trial, which is the first platform trial for ALS in the world. We’re bringing that to Duluth with a partnership with Essentia Health. So now the patients, ALS patients throughout northern Minnesota are going to be able to get the latest and greatest in trials and therapy right here in Duluth,” said David Kolquist, President of Never Surrender.

Never Surrender’s goal is to raise $1.5 million for ALS research with this year’s ride.

As of Wednesday night, they’d already raised $1,299,550.

