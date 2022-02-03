Your Photos
Suspect in custody after woman shot multiple times in Milford, IA

A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford, Iowa. Authorities say the incident happened in the parking lot, pictured here.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities say a suspect for a shooting Thursday morning that left a woman with multiple gunshot wounds has been taken into custody. This is according to our news partner KUOO Radio.

The shooting reportedly happened around 8:20 a.m. at the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford, Iowa. Initial reports from the scene indicate a woman sustained three gunshot wounds and some spent bullet casings have been found. No further details have been released regarding the victim’s condition.

KUOO Radio says after the shooting multiple area businesses and Okoboji schools were placed on lockdown. Those lockdowns have now been lifted. Spirit Lake schools, which originally were having a two-hour late start due to the cold, called off classes altogether.

PREVIOUS

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - A shooting in Dickinson County, Iowa has caused schools and businesses in the area to close or go on lockdown Thursday morning.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, there was a shooting reported at about 8:20 a.m. at the parking lot of Grapetree Medical Staffing in Milford.

KUOO Radio says initial reports from the scene indicate a woman sustained three gunshot wounds and some spent casings have been found. Police are looking for a suspect in the case.

Okoboji schools and some other area businesses were placed on lockdown shortly after the incident.

Spirit Lake schools, which originally were having a two-hour late start due to the cold, called off classes altogether.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as the situation develops.

