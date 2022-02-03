Your Photos
Top recruit becomes first to commit to University of Iowa women’s wrestling program

(Mike O'Brien/KCRG)
(Mike O'Brien/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa has announced the first person to commit in the history of the Iowa women’s wrestling program.

Head coach Clarissa Chun announced on Thursday, Kylie Welker, from Franksville, Wisconsin, has signed a letter of intent to commit to the program.

The university said Welker is considered the number one, pound-for-pound, recruit in the country.

Welker is a 2021 Junior World Champion. She won a gold medal at the 2021 Junior World Championships, and led Team USA to its first Junior world team title. She was also a bronze medalist at the U23 World Championships in 2021.

“One of the biggest reasons I chose Iowa is because of coach (Clarissa) Chun,” Welker said. “I have worked with her since a young age, and I have a lot of trust and respect for her. She also has a lot of faith in me. She believes I am capable of achieving my goals and more, and she’s willing to help me get there. That means a lot to me.

The University of Iowa announced its women’s wrestling program in September last year.

