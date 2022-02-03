‘Winter Games’ coming to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new winter event is coming to downtown Sioux Falls in 2022.

DTSF Inc. announced on Thursday that the first Sioux Falls Winter Games will take place Feb. 26. It will take place at the plaza between the Dakota News Now studio and the Federal Courthouse building near Phillips Avenue and W. 12th Street.

Organizers say the event is meant to “promote vibrancy” during the winter months. The event will feature giant bowling, Connect 4, bean bags, Jenga, Coffea hot chocolate, Queen City Bakery cookies, and winter-themed giveaways.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the first Winter Games and what we hope will be a longtime tradition in downtown Sioux Falls,” Downtown Winter Games Committee Representative Abbie Coffey said. “Our committee came up with this idea after being inspired by the Winter Olympics. As a downtown resident and small business supporter, I’ve wanted some fun winter activities in this area! We look forward to growing this event and making it even bigger next year. "

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.