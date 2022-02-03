Youth pastor charged with criminal sex conduct

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - A youth pastor in Owatonna is charged for what authorities call an “inappropriate relationship” with a minor.

Owatonna Police Department says it received a report on December 23.

Tuesday, Sean Patrick Masopust was arrested on charges of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities say the case is still under investigation.

