MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The seventh-ranked 14-3 Mankato East girls’ basketball team took care of business at home against conference-opponent Northfield 57-44, Thursday night.

Cougars senior forward Lexi Karge led the team with 15 points, while Peyton Stevermer, Mackenzie Schweim and Macy Birkholz had 12 points each.

