Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Activist: Man shot by Minneapolis police didn’t live in raided apartment

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A civil rights attorney says relatives told her a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation did not live in the apartment raided by the SWAT team.

Police late Thursday identified the man as 22-year-old Amir Locke, confirming a name released earlier by activists.

The civil rights attorney, Nekima Levy Armstrong, who is also a prominent community activist, said the family told her that Locke didn’t live in the apartment, that police were not looking for him and that he wasn’t named in the warrants.

The search warrants have not been made public.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
FILE - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.
GFW School lockdown initiated this morning
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
Court documents: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Milford, IA
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school

Latest News

Kelzye Bedwell from Horizons joins us to discuss getting ready to file taxes.
Financial expert explains how to get ready to file taxes
The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.
Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Due to the conflicting issue, Verizon and AT&T will temporarily limit 5G service around some...
5G signals are disrupting airports and aircrafts across the nation
5G signals are disrupting airports and aircrafts across the nation
Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures,...
2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together