CADA hosting Galentine’s Day event

The Committee Against Domestic Abuse is (CADA) hosting its first ever Galentine’s Day event.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Committee Against Domestic Abuse is hosting its first ever Galentine’s Day event.

The celebration will take place next Sunday at Capitol Room in St. Peter.

Guests will enjoy a live comedy and game show, professional photo sessions, crafts and cocktails.

Event proceeds will go to CADA’s Direct Financial Assistance Fund to help survivors with various needs like car repairs, groceries, home security and more.

CADA says Galentine’s Day is a celebration of friendship, which plays a vital role in helping victims heal from domestic and sexual violence.

