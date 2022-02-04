Cougars swim past Scarlets in cross-town match up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East boys’ swim and dive team bested its conference-rival Mankato West 95-84, Thursday night.

The Cougars kicked off the meet with a record-breaking performance in the 200 Medley Relay. The team of Jordan Hogue, David Wedzima, Elliot Bartell, and Logan Gustafson finished in first place with a time of 1:37.78 setting a new school and pool record.

