Dustin Lynch to perform in Sioux Falls; Tickets on sale next Friday

Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch(Disabled Persons Action Organization)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular country music singer is coming to Sioux Falls in the spring.

Dustin Lynch will perform at the Sanford Pentagon on April 28, according to a press release sent Friday.

The performance is part of Lynch’s “Party Mode Tour 2022,” which coincides with his fifth studio album “Blue in the Sky.” He’ll be joined by special guest Sean Stemaly.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $35. You can find more ticket information here.

