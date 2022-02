NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There was some snowfall, this morning, across Minnesota, making for some icy roads.

Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 147 crashes statewide this morning between 7-11 a.m.

Twenty-five of those crashes injured drivers, none were serious or fatal.

Additionally, 42 vehicles spun out or were off the road, and one semi jackknifed.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.