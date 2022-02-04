Indigenous Art Festival takes over Old Town Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For the next two days, the Indigenous Art Festival is taking over Old Town Mankato.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Indigenous history and culture through a variety of free classes.

“It came together as far as a winter market that we wanted to bring people in and educate the general public about all the different tribes that are here as well as the different resources,” Lakota Made LLC., owner Meghan Schnitker said.

Thanks to the hospitality of small businesses in old town Mankato, the indigenous art market is currently taking place above the Wooden Spoon, in Frost Plaza.

It offers a space for indigenous vendors and artists from all over the state to come together in one spot to highlight the indigenous culture.

Here in Minnesota, there are seven Anishinaabe reservations and four Dakota communities.

“It is really powerful to be able to give people that experience that is immersive because it’s not every day that you see a commercial space converted into an art space,” artist Justin Ek said.

One of the main events is the creation of a snow sculpture which will be taking place all three days of the festival.

The event will run from Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.