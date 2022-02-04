Your Photos
Iowa killing over fight about mayo ends in life sentence

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST
LOGAN, Iowa (AP) — A fatal hit-and-run that stemmed from a fight between friends over mayonnaise has ended with an Iowa man being sentenced to life in prison.

The Des Moines Register reports that 29-year-old Kristofer Erlbacher, of Woodbine, was sentenced Monday to a mandatory life sentence after being convicted in December of first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of 30-year-old Caleb Solberg, of Moorhead.

Investigators have said the men were eating and drinking at a Moorhead bar the night of Dec. 17, 2020, when Erlbacher put mayonnaise on Solberg’s food, leading to a fistfight. Prosecutor say Erlbacher left and later ran Solberg down with his truck outside a Pisgah café.

