Iowa’s Fran McCaffery will miss Sunday game with COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Hawkeyes’ home game against Minnesota on Sunday.

Assistant Billy Taylor will be serve as the acting head coach in McCaffery’s absence.

Iowa has lost three of its last four games.

The Hawkeyes’ game at Ohio State scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.