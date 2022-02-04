Your Photos
Lakes Area News: World Series Ice Drags return to East Lake Okoboji

By KUOO Radio
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) - A special race will be returning to the Iowa Great Lakes this week.

Vintage snowmobiles will be racing this week on East Lake Okoboji for the World Series of Ice Drags.

Co-Director Chris Duncan says vintage snowmobiles and their operators will be competing in several categories.

“We have vintage ice drags on a 500 foot shaved track. We have four lanes, 25 feet in each lane, and we run old sleds up to 1989 in the stock classes, mod stock and pro stock, and then we have a vintage open mod class that we allow sleds up to 1995 motors,” said Duncan. “We also have classic improved stock, classic pro stock which are sleds up to 2002 with various rules. We’re going to have a pro-open mod this year that is basically an anything goes type deal.”

Duncan says 1987 was the last time the World Series Vintage Ice Drags were held in the Iowa Great Lakes. The event is scheduled for Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

