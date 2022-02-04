Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Lawmakers push for funding for missing Indigenous role

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A bipartisan group of South Dakota House lawmakers is giving their recommendation to a pair of proposals to fund a position in the attorney general’s office to coordinate law enforcement investigations of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

The House Judiciary committee recommended two bills for funding to the committee of lawmakers ironing out the state budget.

The Legislature last year created the position and pushed Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to work with the tribes to find funding to staff it. But he has not obtained the funds. That’s left some Native American advocates frustrated.

Ravnsborg says he is also working to find the funds this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
Court documents: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Milford, IA
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

Latest News

Senate GOP rolls out $65 million package of bills to help recruit police
Winter Olympics begin: 30 with ties to Minnesota
Winter Olympics begin: 30 with ties to Minnesota
Rochester breweries represent at a state level
Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild pushes for legislative change, Beret Leone Reports
National Wear Red Day, Darian Leddy Reports
Byron's Isaac Dearborn Turns Adversity into Opportunity
Byron's Isaac Dearborn Turns Adversity into Opportunity