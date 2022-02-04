Legislative committee kills ‘convention of states’ resolution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A legislative panel has killed a resolution calling for South Dakota to apply for a convention of states.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday deferred the resolution to the 41st legislative day, effectively killing the bill.

Article five of the U.S Constitution grants states the right to apply for a convention of states. The purpose of this convention is to propose amendments to the Constitution, which then would need to be ratified by at least 38 states to go into effect.

The proposal to call for a convention of states is popular in some conservative circles as a means to reign in the federal government, particularly when it comes to spending, the Associated Press reports. Opponents have raised concerns about a runaway convention that could lead to in drastic changes to the nation’s founding document and the freedoms it protects.

In Friday’s committee meeting, a motion was to pass the resolution, but Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R, Watertown) countered with a motion to defer it to the 41st day.

South Dakota Broadcasters Association reports Schoenbeck said the federal government is out of control and needs fixing, but a convention of states is not the right way to do it.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.