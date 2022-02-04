Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Legislative committee kills ‘convention of states’ resolution

The bill says medical exemptions would be able to be obtained with the signature of a South...
The bill says medical exemptions would be able to be obtained with the signature of a South Dakota physician.(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A legislative panel has killed a resolution calling for South Dakota to apply for a convention of states.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday deferred the resolution to the 41st legislative day, effectively killing the bill.

Article five of the U.S Constitution grants states the right to apply for a convention of states. The purpose of this convention is to propose amendments to the Constitution, which then would need to be ratified by at least 38 states to go into effect.

The proposal to call for a convention of states is popular in some conservative circles as a means to reign in the federal government, particularly when it comes to spending, the Associated Press reports. Opponents have raised concerns about a runaway convention that could lead to in drastic changes to the nation’s founding document and the freedoms it protects.

In Friday’s committee meeting, a motion was to pass the resolution, but Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R, Watertown) countered with a motion to defer it to the 41st day.

South Dakota Broadcasters Association reports Schoenbeck said the federal government is out of control and needs fixing, but a convention of states is not the right way to do it.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
Court documents: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Milford, IA
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

Latest News

Senate GOP rolls out $65 million package of bills to help recruit police
Winter Olympics begin: 30 with ties to Minnesota
Winter Olympics begin: 30 with ties to Minnesota
Rochester breweries represent at a state level
Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild pushes for legislative change, Beret Leone Reports
National Wear Red Day, Darian Leddy Reports
Byron's Isaac Dearborn Turns Adversity into Opportunity
Byron's Isaac Dearborn Turns Adversity into Opportunity