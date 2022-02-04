Minnesota AG to join investigation of fatal police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s attorney general will join in a review of the fatal shooting of a Black man by Minneapolis police as they served a search warrant.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday he had asked the state’s Attorney General Keith Ellison to review events surrounding Wednesday’s killing of Amir Locke.

SWAT team members were serving a search warrant in a downtown apartment building when they entered an apartment shortly before 7 a.m.

Body camera video released late Thursday recorded officers using a key to enter the apartment, loudly identifying themselves and then kicking a sofa where Locke was under a blanket.

As Locke emerged with a gun in his hand, three shots were heard.

The city’s police chief has acknowledged that Locke wasn’t named in the search warrant.

