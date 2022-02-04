Missing teen last seen Sunday, Duluth Police seek public’s help locating her

DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth Police Department is actively investigating the whereabouts of a missing teen.

Gizhe Legarde, also known as Niimin, 17, of Duluth, has been missing since January 30, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Legarde has brown hair, brown eyes, and stands at 5′6″.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the 17-year-old.

It’s unclear if she’s considered to be in danger.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-800-843-5678. You can also reach Duluth Police at 1-218-730-5400.

