Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Missing teen last seen Sunday, Duluth Police seek public’s help locating her

Missing teen last seen Sunday, Duluth Police seek public's help locating her
Missing teen last seen Sunday, Duluth Police seek public's help locating her(Cook County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth Police Department is actively investigating the whereabouts of a missing teen.

Gizhe Legarde, also known as Niimin, 17, of Duluth, has been missing since January 30, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Legarde has brown hair, brown eyes, and stands at 5′6″.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the 17-year-old.

It’s unclear if she’s considered to be in danger.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-800-843-5678. You can also reach Duluth Police at 1-218-730-5400.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
Court documents: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Milford, IA
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

Latest News

Senate GOP rolls out $65 million package of bills to help recruit police
Winter Olympics begin: 30 with ties to Minnesota
Winter Olympics begin: 30 with ties to Minnesota
Rochester breweries represent at a state level
Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild pushes for legislative change, Beret Leone Reports
National Wear Red Day, Darian Leddy Reports
Byron's Isaac Dearborn Turns Adversity into Opportunity
Byron's Isaac Dearborn Turns Adversity into Opportunity