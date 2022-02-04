National elite skiers face off in 44th Atmost Ski Race at Spirit Mountain

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Top skiers from across the nation showed off their skills at Spirit Mountain.

The 44th annual Atmore Memorial Ski Race kicked off on Friday.

The competition has a reputation for being a first-class event for elite skiers which has resulted in multiple Olympians.

Skiers from Colorado to Montana, California, and even Canada have come to take part.

Wyatt Shultz and his dad are both avid skiers from Duluth. When we asked if he wanted to reach the Olympics someday, Shultz said he isn’t racing to reach the Olympics, but rather for himself.

“I don’t know if that’s realistic for me but my personal goal is just to improve. I want to be the best I can ski and just do well at my level,” said Shultz.

For skiers to qualify for this race, they have to have a score below 150 points across numerous national races.

The event continues through the weekend with the women’s race wrapping it up on Sunday, February 6.

Below are the winners of the Friday race:

Men’s Overall Race #1

1 Jackson Gayer - Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, CO - 48.72 47.41 1:36.13

2 Mitchell Riley - Eldora Ski Club, CO - 48.65 47.52 1:36.17

3 Adam Berghult - Buck Hill Ski Club, MN - 48.38 47.89 1:36.27

Men’s Under 18 Race #1

1 Joshua Nelson - U18 Buck Hill Ski Club, MN - 48.43 48.03 1:36.46

2 Jeremy Nolting - U18 Steamboat Springs, CO - 48.88 47.86 1:36.74

3 Daniel Ferucci - U18 Steamboat Springs, CO - 48.90 47.90 1:36.8

Men’s Overall Race #2

1 Daniel Gillis - Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, CO - 48.52 48.94 1:37.46

2 Mitchell Riley - Eldora Ski Club, CO - 49.26 48.70 1:37.96

3 Brad Seaborg - Great Lakes Ski Club, MI - 49.30 49.35 1:38.65

Men’s Under 18 Race #2

1 Hunter Salani - U18 Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, CO - 50.25 48.65 1:38.90

2 Charles Welch - U18 Steamboat Springs, CO - 49.59 49.45 1:39.04

3 Joshua Nelson - U18 Buck Hill, MN - 49.64 49.45 1:39.09

Additional events and race information regarding this weekend’s festivities can be found on https://www.teamduluth.org/atmore

