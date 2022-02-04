Your Photos
Storm Lake Early Elementary School offering new creative learning experience for kindergarten students

By Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A new early elementary school in the Storm Lake, Iowa area is focusing on providing its students with a new type of learning experience.

Storm Lake Early Elementary School offers students a creative learning experience through a large gym space, a media center, and a music center.

The school opened its doors to students on Jan. 4, and since then has been celebrating bringing a brand new state-of-the-art learning experience to their kindergarten students. They also celebrated the 100th day of school on Thursday.

Storm Lake Elementary School welcomed new students at the start of January for the return from winter break. Students from other schools in the district enrolled to take their learning experience to new heights.

“What we’re really trying to do is challenge ourselves to think differently about education and how we’re teaching our youngest or tiniest tornadoes, as we’re calling them,” said Michael Sullivan, principal of Storm Lake Early Elementary School.

The school places an emphasis on creative thinking by implementing hands-on learning and STEM activities in class. Part of this is done through flexible seating to engage students through movement.

“We have that flexible seating. And so it’s allowing that creativity, that flow of the day to be more engaging through movement. And so, you know, we as kindergarten teachers, always look for the hands-on pieces where we’ve got the kids engaged, and they’re doing more than just sitting and listening,” said Sullivan.

The school is currently only serving Kindergarten students but hopes to expand and add more buildings to accommodate Pre-K and first grade.

“What I hope happens is, you know, this project is only a piece of the bigger. And so the goal would be is that we have our preschool all the way through first grade on this campus. So there’s some additional pieces that we hope we can figure out and work with the community to make a reality,” said Sullivan.

In honor of the 100th day of school, the students had some fun in their new gym. They celebrated collectively reading over one hundred books this month with a special treat for Mr. Sullivan, a pie to the face.

Residents of the Storm Lake Community School District voted in a special school bond election in 2019 to approve the construction of this new school. Voters approved the $14.98 million project to add more space to address the district’s capacity needs.

This is a three-phase project that will continue expansion in the coming years to add Pre-K and first-grade students.

