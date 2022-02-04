Your Photos
Thune, Klobuchar announce legislation aimed at helping producers export products

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WASHINGTON- U.S. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Klobuchar and Thune led the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which they say will make it easier for American producers to export their products to the international market.

The Senators issued a joint press release with other lawmakers highlighting supply chain disruptions and vulnerabilities over the past two years. They pointed to reports of agricultural exports sitting at ports while ocean carriers return to Asia with empty containers. In the first nine months of 2021 alone, the U.S. dairy industry lost approximately $1.3 billion as a result of higher shipping and storage costs.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) are joining ten other Senators who support the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which would address these supply chain challenges by making it harder for ocean carriers to arbitrarily turn away goods at ports that are ready to be shipped abroad.

It would also give the Federal Maritime Commission, the federal agency responsible for the regulation of ocean-borne transportation, greater authority to regulate harmful practices by carriers.

Similar legislation was led in the House by Representatives John Garamendi (D-CA) and Dusty Johnson (R-SD) and passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support by a vote of 364-60.

“Congestion at ports and increased shipping costs pose unique challenges for U.S. exporters, who have seen the price of shipping containers increase four-fold in just two years. Meanwhile, ocean carriers have reported record profits,” said Klobuchar. “This legislation will help level the playing field for American exporters so they can get their goods to market in a timely manner for a fair price. As we work to improve our supply chains, I’ll keep fighting to establish trade opportunities for the U.S.”

“South Dakota producers expect that ocean carriers operate under fair and transparent rules,” said Thune. “Unfortunately, that is not always the case, and producers across America are paying the price. The improvements made by this bill would provide the FMC with the tools necessary to address unreasonable practices by ocean carriers, holding them accountable for their bad-faith efforts that disenfranchise American producers, including those throughout South Dakota, who feed the world.”

Senators say the Ocean Shipping Reform Act would:

· Require ocean carriers to certify that late fees —known in maritime parlance as “detention and demurrage” charges—comply with federal regulations or face penalties;

· Shift burden of proof regarding the reasonableness of “detention or demurrage” charges from the invoiced party to the ocean carrier;

· Prohibit ocean carriers from unreasonably declining shipping opportunities for U.S. exports, as determined by the FMC in new required rulemaking;

· Require ocean common carriers to report to the FMC each calendar quarter on total import/export tonnage and 20-foot equivalent units (loaded/empty) per vessel that makes port in the United States;

· Authorize the FMC to self-initiate investigations of ocean common carrier’s business practices and apply enforcement measures, as appropriate; and

· Establish new authority for the FMC to register shipping exchanges.

