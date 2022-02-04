Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics offers online questionnaire to determine “heart age”

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Being young at heart is now more than a state of mind. UIHC Cardiologist Dr. Phil Horwitz uses heart age as a way to help patients recognize their risk for health issues.

He says a “heart age” is a way for people to recognize their risk for a heart attack or a stroke.

“Risk factors are looked at like their blood pressure, their cholesterol, smoking, a lot of other factors and it’s used to try to predict who is more likely to develop heart problems or a stroke down the road,” said Dr. Horwitz.

As a part of Heart Health Awareness month, UIHC offers an online questionnaire that can help people find out their heart age.

If it’s older than you’re actual age, there’s a few things people can do to reverse that.

“Eating healthy as much of the time as we can, incorporating physical activity into our day as much as we can,” said Chrissy Meyer with the American Heart Association.

She says a “heart age” whether determined through an online survey or by a diagnosis from someone’s doctor, is something to be taken seriously. The sooner someone can try to reverse it, the better.

“When it comes to your heart health, consistency is key. These are small changes and small things you can do, but if you make them part of your habit and part of your routine, it definitely does have a heart health impact,” said Meyer.

To find your heart age - talk to your doctor, or click here.

