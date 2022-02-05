2022 Winter Olympics begin: 30 athletes with ties to Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s official, the 2022 Winter Olympics have begun, and there are quite a few athletes representing Minnesota.

In fact, there are 23 Olympic athletes actually listing their home state as Minnesota. That is the second largest delegation of athletes coming from one state in these games.

“The nice thing with having specific representation with Minnesota is, you look at them play and you think oh well I can do that too,” said Curling Club of Rochester Board Member Kaisey Ackerman.

Whether it’s a local competition in Rochester or the 2022 Winter Olympics, most athletes have the same goal.

“It’s always a fight to try and be the best and you want to go out there and get noticed. You want to go out there and get first,” said Competitive Ice Skater Brianna Brehm.

Of the 30 athletes with ties to Minnesota, 18 happen to be hockey players. This might not be a huge surprise considering Minnesota is the state of hockey.

“And we have quite the history too if you look back at the 1980 Men’s Olympic team, half that roster was from Minnesota,” said Rochester Hockey Player Andrew Becker.

With the 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicking off Friday, fans here and around the world are excited to watch.

“Seeing all the great jumps and performances from the Olympians that I know practice so hard throughout the years just to try to get there, it’s very fun to watch,” said Brehm.

“It’s really proud and I think it inspires kids too who are there, the next generation. Seeing all these Minnesotans compete at the highest level,” said Becker.

