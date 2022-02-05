Austin, Minnesota senior living center seeks Valentine’s Day cards for residents

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Our House Senior Living, is asking the community to give love for Valentine’s Day.

“In school, we used to pass them little funny looking things. You know, that said, ‘be my valentine, or you’re the heart of my soul.’ You know, silly things like that. I did get a lot when I was younger,” said Ora Payne, a resident.

Payne hopes the community sends her and her neighbors at Our House decorative Valentine’s Day cards or even flowers.

“I’ll probably tear up. I mean, I don’t know, I’ll be thinking, ‘wow there’s someone out there that cares,” She said.

Susan Tindal, another resident said it’s important to give back to elders.

“I think it’s a great thing. I mean, people care, they do. Seniors have done things for younger generations. Raised them,” she said. “With all the evil, there’s a lot of good too.”

Tindal believes the simple gesture can brighten the lives of her and her pals.

“Just to bring a smile, and to see the rest of them smile. And be happy to see smiles on their faces. Some of them are so sad-looking,” she said.

The senior home’s staff even posted photos of residents on Facebook to spread the word that its 64 residents want love on Valentine’s Day.

“Right now, we are asking the community to mail us your Valentine’s Day cards to the seniors that we have at our three facilities. You can also order [flowers] through the Hardy Geranium here in Austin,” said Samantha Ricke, Our House Senior Living Life Enrichment Coordinator.

She said those gifts can go a long way.

“It brightens their day it really makes a difference, because with everything going against them right now, COVID, the cold. They’re limited to going out to the community. This is a way that the community comes to them,” Ricke said.

That’s something many residents agree on.

“It’s about loving the other person. Flowers and candy and stuff is just a gesture that they care. They don’t have to love you, but they do have to care,” Payne said.

“Sometimes the elderly get overlooked,” Tindal said. “Remember us, don’t forget us.”

People can mail or drop off the cards or flowers at Our House Senior Living.

Senior Apartments: 1313 15th Avenue NW Austin, MN 55912-1911 507-437-3373

Memory Care: 1401 15th Avenue NW Austin, MN 55912-1911 507-396-0085

Memory Care: 1401 15th Avenue 1401 15th Avenue NW Austin , MN 55912-1911 507-396-0085



Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.