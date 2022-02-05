Brown County Public Health distributes KN95 masks to residents

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Brown County Public Health has distributed more than 1,000 KN95 masks to residents in the county.

Health experts have said wearing a mask correctly and consistently will help prevent getting and spreading COVID-19.

The cities that have free masks include Comfrey, Hanska, New Ulm, Sleepy Eye, and Springfield.

They can be picked up at the New Ulm Public Library, Brown County Food Shelf, Sleepy Eye City Hall, Hanska City Hall, Hanska Public Library, Springfield City Hall and Springfield Food Shelf.

”As we look at the pandemic, there are a lot of ways to try and slow the transmissions down and hopefully end this pandemic. It’s what we call layered mitigation and masks is a part of that, especially those higher quality masks. Of course, we still want people to use proper handwashing and get up to date on the COVID-19 vaccinations,” Brown County Public Health Director Karen Moritz said.

Sibley County is also distributing free masks, which will be available for pickup at the Sibley County Service Center.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,617 new COVID cases and 38 deaths on Friday. New cases have been trending downward over the past two weeks in every state but Maine.

