CADA hosting Galentine’s Day event

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - CADA is hosting its first-ever Galentine’s Day event.

The celebration will take place Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Capitol Room in St. Peter.

Guests will enjoy a live comedy and game show, professional photo sessions, crafts and cocktails. Event proceeds will go to CADA’s Direct Financial Assistance Fund to help survivors with needs like car repairs, groceries and home security.

CADA says Galentine’s Day is a celebration of friendship, which plays a vital role in helping victims heal from domestic and sexual violence.

“Without their support people, they would have had a much harder time going through domestic and sexual violence, so we thought it would be great to celebrate friendship, and love and those like really important relationships in our lives that don’t always get a special holiday,” explained Kristen Walters, development and communications manager at CADA.

Galentine’s Day is open to anyone. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

