Campaign raises awareness for heart disease in women

Friday is National Wear Red Day, a yearly campaign to raise awareness about heart disease which is the number one killer of women.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday is National Wear Red Day, a yearly campaign to raise awareness about heart disease which is the number one killer of women. It’s observed every year on the first Friday in February.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women.

“Heart disease is the number one killer for men and women, and so as we talk about this I would argue that it is the number one women’s health issue that women should be concerned about,” Mayo Clinic Women’s Heart Clinic Founder & Preventive Cardiologist Sharonne Hayes M.D. said.

The goals of today include encouraging women to learn their risk for heart disease and do things to lower that risk.

“There are so many things that women can do either by themselves through lifestyle and attention and knowledge or with their healthcare team to lower their risk of having a heart attack or to live better if they have heart disease,” Dr. Hayes said.

Some of these actions include cutting out smoking, knowing your cholesterol and blood pressure numbers and exercising 30-40 minutes a day.

It’s also important to know the emergency symptoms of a heart attack.

“If you develop chest pressure or pain or something in your chest that goes up to your shoulders, up to your jaw, middle of the back. Nausea, vomiting shortness of breath, if those symptoms come on that they’re new, they’re persistent, even if they wax and wane and are not severe, you should call 9-1-1,” Dr. Hayes said.

Rochester resident Brenda Kardok lost her mother to heart disease.

“It really kind of came front and center for me when my mom passed away. The coroner said she passed away from an aortic dissection, and he said it was kind of rare. She was 71-years-old, and she had been retired for less than three years,” Kardok said.

Before her mother died, Kardok noticed her mother’s blood pressure was up and she wasn’t feeling well the weekend before she passed. Since then, Kardok has been an advocate for spreading awareness about heart disease in women.

“That’s really important to talk about that and let people know that they shouldn’t put off those things if it comes up for them. I miss my mom. I wish she was still here,” Kardok said.

Dr. Hayes said the reason we specifically recognize heart disease in women is that there just isn’t as much cardiovascular research available about women and heart disease.

In honor of it being National Wear Red Day, Dr. Hayes recommends reaching out to a woman in your life and ask if she’s gotten her blood pressure checked recently or ask her to do some sort of exercise with you.

