City of Mankato makes adjustments to 5 bus routes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato has made some adjustments to its bus routes in an effort to increase the coverage of the area.

Early Friday morning, the Mankato Transit System decided to modify five bus routes to help serve the community and create better options for passengers.

They are adding a few stops to increase access to shopping and services. One of the newer stops is at the second door of the Mayo Clinic Health System.

Because of the increased transportation options and low ridership, the late-night Express route has been discontinued.

“Reliability is really important to us, and we heard from our customers and from drivers we had some improvements we could make on a couple of routes, and so now it’s the time to do it,” stated Shawn Schloesser, associate director of Transportation Planning Services for the City of Mankato.

The new bus fares went into effect on Jan. 1.

Visit the City of Mankato’s website for more information on the changes.

