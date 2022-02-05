Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

City of Mankato makes adjustments to 5 bus routes

The City of Mankato has made some adjustments to its bus routes in an effort to increase the coverage of the area.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato has made some adjustments to its bus routes in an effort to increase the coverage of the area.

Early Friday morning, the Mankato Transit System decided to modify five bus routes to help serve the community and create better options for passengers.

They are adding a few stops to increase access to shopping and services. One of the newer stops is at the second door of the Mayo Clinic Health System.

Because of the increased transportation options and low ridership, the late-night Express route has been discontinued.

“Reliability is really important to us, and we heard from our customers and from drivers we had some improvements we could make on a couple of routes, and so now it’s the time to do it,” stated Shawn Schloesser, associate director of Transportation Planning Services for the City of Mankato.

The new bus fares went into effect on Jan. 1.

Visit the City of Mankato’s website for more information on the changes.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
Court documents: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Milford, IA
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

Latest News

Senate GOP rolls out $65 million package of bills to help recruit police
Winter Olympics begin: 30 with ties to Minnesota
Winter Olympics begin: 30 with ties to Minnesota
Rochester breweries represent at a state level
Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild pushes for legislative change, Beret Leone Reports
National Wear Red Day, Darian Leddy Reports
Byron's Isaac Dearborn Turns Adversity into Opportunity
Byron's Isaac Dearborn Turns Adversity into Opportunity