Coo basketball splits two with Concordia-St. Paul

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MENS RECAP

With Matt Cartwright leading three players in double-digits, the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (11-9, 7-7 NSIC) earned a 66-64 win over Concordia St. Paul (2-21, 1-15 NSIC) in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division play on Friday night at the Stewart Center.

With the victory, USF moved up to sixth in the NSIC standings at 7-7 in the NSIC South, a half-game in front of Minnesota State (13-7, 6-7 NSIC). USF and Minnesota State will face each other at the Stewart Center at 5:30 pm on Saturday afternoon following the USF-MSU women’s game.

USF, which is 11-9 overall, is just a half-game out of fifth place (SMSU, 8-7, NSIC). The Cougars picked up its 10th straight win over the Golden Bears, dating back to Feb. 20, 2016 and now lead the all-time series, 21-6.

USF had control for most of the game, leading 37-29 at the break before opening a 55-39 lead with 13:08 to play. However, CSP, led by 30 points and nine rebounds from Elijah Ormiston, rallied to within a point at 65-64 with under a minute to play. But the Cougars had a free throw from Jack Thompson and then forced a CSP miss to pick up the victory.

“I thought we played really hard tonight. We had 13 offensive boards and held them to 64 points. I thought we were really good offensively for the first 30 minutes of the game,” said Johnson. “But give them credit, Matt’s (Fletcher) guys battled back. So, I was proud of the team’s effort as they battled to earn the victory. We made some crucial stops on defense down the stretch and that was due to effort and focus,” added Johnson, who earned his 251st win with his 235th at USF. He also earned his 135th home win with his 61st in home league games.

USF was led by Cartwright, who has led USF in scoring 12 times this year, with 15 points as he had six field goals, including a trio of three-pointers. A senior from Sioux Falls, he now has 52 games in double-digits in his career with 14 at USF. He now has 198 career three-pointers and 1,154 career points.

For the 32nd time in his career, Thompson had double-digits with 12 points while tying a career-high with seven rebounds and ting his career mark with four steals while dishing four assists in an around solid floor game. Freshman forward Noah Puetz scored 12 points with five rebounds as he hit 2-of-5 from three-point range. For Puetz, he now has three games in double-digits at USF after making his eighth career start. Also for USF, junior Chase Grinde had nine points and six rebounds with two assists. Grinde pushed his career point total to 958.

Inside, USF had a solid game from senior forward Austin Slater, who scored six points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Slater, who has led USF in rebounding 19 times in his career, has 11 rebounds three times in the past six games. He now has 640 career rebounds (591 points) and with 120 games played is one of just five players to do that in his career.

After two road losses, the Cougars had a bounce back win where they controlled the rebounds, 38-to-33, and shared the basketball with 16 assists on 24 made baskets. Overall, USF hit 24-of-62 field goals for 38.1 percent but knocked in 11-of-33 from three-point range for 33.3 percent, a mark well above its average of 7.4 made threes per game. In addition, USF had eight steals and had just nine turnovers as they had a 17-to-11 margin in points off turnovers. USF also used the rebound margin to a 9-to-5 advantage in second chance points.

The Golden Bears had a stellar effort from Ormiston, who had 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting which included 4-of-5 made three-pointers as well as nine rebounds. Jacob Everson added nine points for CSP, which hit on 26-of-55 field goals for 47.3 percent. From three-point range, the Golden Bears hit 8-of-20 for 40 percent.

Scoring Summary

USF opened a double-digit lead (29-18, 5:29) of the first half as they led, 37-29 at the break. The Cougars, which hit on 14-of-30 shots for 46.7 percent, including 6-of-16 from three-point range for 37.5 percent, was led by Cartwright with eight points.

Early in the first half, CSP took a 4-0 lead before USF responded with a 9-0 run for a 9-4 advantage as Grinde hit a three and converted a lay-up. CSP answered with a 6-0 run for a 10-9 lead, including a three by Caden Hoffman, who finished with six points, at the 13:52 mark. USF also answered as Marko Coudreau came off the bench to knocked in a triple as USF look a 12-10 lead. Up 17-14, USF had a 12-4 run to extend the lead to 29-18 with 5:29 to play in the half. CSP responded with a 10-5 run to draw to 34-28 with 2:12 on the clock. But USF finished with a 3-1 margin and took the 37-29 lead to the break.

In the second half, CSP, which would hit on 14-of-27 shots for 51.9 percent including five triples in 10 attempts, closed the gap to 37-33. Then, Puetz hit from deep to spur a big USF run. The Cougars had a 15-6 spurt and took its largest lead of the game at 55-39 with 13:08 to play.

From that point on, USF scored just 11 points in the final 13 minutes as USF was just 10-of-33 from the field for 30.3 percent in the second half. In the meantime, CSP began a comeback as they had a run of 20-to-8 as they drew within 63-59 with 2:56 to play. Grinde scored on a floating jumper in the lane for a 65-59 but Ormiston answered with a triple.

With 25 seconds to go Jack Stensgard, who had six points in the game, converted a driving lay-up as CSP had pulled within 65-64. Thompson made 1-of-2 foul shots for USF for a 66-64 lead and the Cougars’ defense stopped CSP from scoring in the final seconds as the Cougars prevailed with its seventh home win in nine games this season.

WOMENS RECAP

Krystal Carlson had 18 points, seven rebounds and a career-high seven steals but the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (13-9, 8-7 NSIC) dropped a 74-65 decision to Concordia St. Paul (14-6, 10-6 NSIC) in NSIC South Division play at the Stewart Center.

With the setback, USF is now 8-7 in league play and is third in the NSIC South with a game against Minnesota State (15-5, 11-5 NSIC) set for 3:30 pm on Saturday at the Stewart Center. USF, which is 13-9 overall, lost its third straight as CSP swept the season series.

Carlson flirted with a triple double as she made 7-of-19 field goals for 18 points, including converting 4-of-4 foul shots. She also had eight rebounds and her career-high of seven steals in 28 minutes. It was the most steals in a game by a USF played since Alyson Johnsen had nine against SMSU on Dec. 17, 2016. For Carlson, she now has 22 double-digit point games in her career.

USF also had a solid game from sophomore Sydney White who had nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, including a three-pointer. Freshman guard Megan Fannin added eight points while sophomore forward Madison Birnbaum had seven points, including a pair of triples, and three rebounds. Junior guard Dallie Hoskinson supplied six points, six assists and a game-high nine rebounds.

The Cougars trailed 24-17 after a quarter and with a 19-12 margin in the second quarter, CSP led 43-29 at the break. USF had a 21-18 advantage in the third quarter and also a 15-12 margin in the final period but fell to CSP.

For the game, USF was 23-of-66 for 34.8 percent and made only 3-of-14 from three-point range for 21.4 percent. However, USF was a solid 16-of-18 at the foul line for 88.9 percent. The key difference in the game was CSP’s shooting as they hit 26-of-54 field goals for 48.1 percent and also made 8-of-24 from three-point range for 33.3 percent along with 14-of-19 foul shots.

With a differential of five made threes, CSP ended with a 24-to-9 margin from three-point range. USF held its own in the paint as CSP had just a 28-to-26 margin and despite losing the rebound battle, 40-34, had a 14-to-7 margin in second chance points.

The Golden Bears had five score in double digits and were led by Meghan DeBois with 13 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Zgutowicz had 11 points and nine rebounds while Lindsey Becher provided 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Scoring Summary

In the opening quarter, USF was just 7-of-18 from the floor for 38.9 percent and missed all four of its three-point attempts as they trailed 24-17 at the break. Fannin opened the scoring with a jumper (9:29) but CSP answered with five straight points, including a three from Dubois.

Fannin and Carlson had four points each but CSP hit a pair of threes to take a 14-9 lead at the 4:45 mark. USF freshman guard Olivia Gamoke, who had six points and two rebounds on the night, hit a pair of free throws as USF trailed, 17-13, 3:13 mark.

With 2:38 to play, Fannin converted a drive to cut deficit to 18-15. But, CSP closed on a 6-2 run to take the 24-17 lead to the break. Fannin had six for USF to lead the Cougars in the opening quarter. CSP was 7-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-7 from three-point range, to build the lead. They also had an 11-7 rebound edge.

In the second quarter, CSP opened on a 7-0 run and eventually built an 18-point lead (37-18) with 6:49 to play. USF, which hit just 4-of-14 field goals for 28.6 percent, cut the lead to eight late in the quarter before a 6-0 finish by CSP gave the visitors a 43-29 margin at the break. CSP was 7-of-17 from the field in the second quarter for 41.2 percent and hit three more triples. They had a 6-to-1 edge over USF in made triples in the half plus own a 21-17 rebound lead at the break. USF was just 11-of-32 for 34.4 percent from the field and 1-of-8 from three in the first half while CSP was 14-of-31 for 45.2 percent and 6-of-16 from three-point range along while owning a 9-to-3 edge in the foul line.

Early in the second quarter, CSP opened on a 7-0 run and led USF, 31-17, with 8:33 to play. Then Sarah Kuma knocked in another three – the fifth of the half for CSP – as they opened up a 34-17 lead over USF. The Cougars stopped the run with a basket by Carlson. CSP answered with yet another triple for a 37-19 advantage at the 7:20 mark.

USF had baskets from Carlson and a turn-around jumper by JeMae Nichols to cut the lead to 37-23 at the 5:25 mark. After a 10-0 run, USF drew within 37-29 with 2:46 to play but CSP answered with three straight baskets for a 43-29 lead (1:20).

In the third quarter, USF had a 21-to-18 advantage to cut USF’s advantage to 67-56 at the break. The Cougars made 8-of-15 for 53.3 percent while CSP was 7-of-13 for 53.8 percent. USF had a driving lay-up by Hoskinson and an another a minute later as USF trailed 46-33 with 7:19 to play. Later, Carlson had a pair of foul shots (2:27) as USF cut the lead to 54-43. Then Gamoke hit a jumper with 1:49 to play as USF was within 54-45.

In the fourth quarter, USF trailed 67-56 after Carlson had a pair of foul shots. Then, Sydney White scored five straight points as USF drew within 67-61 with 5:37 to play. USF, which was 4-of-19 for 21.1 percent in the quarter, was unable to cut the lead further and Lindsey Becher’s basket at 4:41 gave CSP a 69-61 advantage. A basket from Jaydyn Hanson pushed the lead back to 10 at 71-61 (3:21) and the Cougars ran out of time.

