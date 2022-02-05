Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Eagle Lake hosting 3rd annual Winter Activities Saturday

Eagle Lake is hosting its third annual Winter Activities event Saturday.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Eagle Lake is hosting its third annual Winter Activities event Saturday.

According to the city, the event is hosted by the Parks and Recreation Board which is sponsored by the city and numerous businesses in the area.

Activities are free to attend and open to the public.

There will be outdoor activities from sledding, skee-ball and skating.

Organizers say It’s a great way to promote outdoor winter fun and inclusion.

”The impetus of this event is just to get people outdoors and meet up with other people. A sense of community and just physical activity in the outdoors. It is wintertime, but let’s make the most of it and have some fun with winter activities,” Eagle Lake City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland said.

This is the second year that Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education is partnering with Eagle Lake for the Winter Activities Event .

The festivities will be at Lake Eagle Park Saturday from 2 until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
Court documents: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Milford, IA
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation

Latest News

Eagle Lake hosting 3rd annual Winter Activities Saturday
Join the fun and entertainment on the first Monday of every month for Bandwagon at the Kato...
Bandwagon 2022 schedule announced
Indigenous Art Festival takes over Old Town Mankato
Indigenous Art Festival takes over Old Town Mankato
Indigenous Art Festival takes over Old Town Mankato