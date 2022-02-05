Eagle Lake hosting 3rd annual Winter Activities Saturday

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Eagle Lake is hosting its third annual Winter Activities event Saturday.

According to the city, the event is hosted by the Parks and Recreation Board which is sponsored by the city and numerous businesses in the area.

Activities are free to attend and open to the public.

There will be outdoor activities from sledding, skee-ball and skating.

Organizers say It’s a great way to promote outdoor winter fun and inclusion.

”The impetus of this event is just to get people outdoors and meet up with other people. A sense of community and just physical activity in the outdoors. It is wintertime, but let’s make the most of it and have some fun with winter activities,” Eagle Lake City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland said.

This is the second year that Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education is partnering with Eagle Lake for the Winter Activities Event .

The festivities will be at Lake Eagle Park Saturday from 2 until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.