Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

First bill passes: state lawmakers unite to help front line workers in the pandemic

First bill passes: state lawmakers unite to help front line workers in the pandemic
By Robb Coles
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - For many people, getting hurt on the job is followed by a workers’ compensation claim.

But what about people who get sick at work in the midst of a pandemic?

Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill Thursday, reinstating a process called presumptive eligibility.

It allows frontline workers who contract COVID-19 to receive workers’ compensation.

“We presume that you got it from work because of the nature of your work,” said Senator Jen McEwen, a DFL state senator representing Duluth.

According to lawmakers, the bill covers frontline workers without making them prove they caught the virus at work.

“We didn’t want to have to burden them with having to put together proof about where they got COVID,” said Senator McEwen.

Workers’ Compensation can provide lost wages and cover the cost of medical care.

Officials said for many frontline workers, including nurses, COVID exposure is part of the job.

“Ultimately what we want is to make sure that workers are supported so that when they do get COVID or are exposed to COVID, they’re able to stay home and not continue that spread,” said Chris Rubesch, First Vice President of the Minnesota Nurses Association.

This latest bill reinstates a law that lapsed at the end of 2021.

It passed both chambers with bi-partisan, nearly unanimous support.

Republican State Senator Jason Rarick said the bill may help workers even after they’re back on the job.

“For anyone that ends up with long-term health impacts from COVID, this gives them coverage through work comp instead of their other insurance,” said Senator Rarick.

For those on the front lines, the effects will be felt immediately.

“This really is something that’s gonna make a huge difference in the lives of frontline workers, including the healthcare workers that I work with right now,” said Rubesch.

For more information on the positions that qualify for this benefit, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
Court documents: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Milford, IA
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

Latest News

Senate GOP rolls out $65 million package of bills to help recruit police
Winter Olympics begin: 30 with ties to Minnesota
Winter Olympics begin: 30 with ties to Minnesota
Rochester breweries represent at a state level
Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild pushes for legislative change, Beret Leone Reports
National Wear Red Day, Darian Leddy Reports
Byron's Isaac Dearborn Turns Adversity into Opportunity
Byron's Isaac Dearborn Turns Adversity into Opportunity