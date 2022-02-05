Jojo Chobak’s career night leads UMD to first win at Wisconsin since 2010

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD women’s hockey team earned a statement win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday night.

It was a career night for goaltender Jojo Chobak, who posted 45-save shutout. It’s her second career shutout, including a previous game at Ohio State.

Freshman Gabby Krause scored early in the first period, and the Bulldogs were able to hold a 1-0 lead into the third.

Fifth-year standout transfer Elizabeth Giguere deked out Badgers’ goaltender Kennedy Blair for an insurance goal in the third period, and would later add an empty netter to seal the 3-0 win.

It’s UMD’s first win in Madison since November 28, 2010 and Wisconsin’s first shutout loss since March of 2020 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs and Badgers are back at it on Saturday night in Madison. Puck drop is set for just after 8:00p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.