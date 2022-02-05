Kato Project 3 helps adolescents with mental health, substance abuse

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mindy Kranz-Marble left her 20-year healthcare career behind in 2016 when she invested her life’s savings into starting Kato Project 3.

It’s an outpatient chemical dependency treatment center that specializes in helping adolescents ages 12 to 18.

“I think there’s always a need to try to help teenagers figure out what they’re doing with their life, how they feel about things, handling their emotions, deciding who they’re going to be,” Kranz-Marble stated.

Kranz-Marble launched it to meet a growing need for youth mental health and substance abuse services in Minnesota.

She added, “The last couple of years have been really hard for everybody, trying to figure out how to handle some different fear factors, being home all the time. It’s hard for kids to navigate through some of that, so a lot of times, they tend to turn to something that make them feel a little bit better, or kind of cuts it off so they don’t have to think about things for a while.”

KP3 provides chemical dependency assessments, therapy, skills and educational resources to people in need.

“I think being a kid, or maybe experimenting with things, or trying things from dad’s liquor closet, or maybe my friends are smoking weed let me try that-- ends up becoming a little bit more of a problem when they have other things in their life that they don’t know how to handle,” Kranz-Marble said.

KP3 first started helping teens at the Village Ranch Correctional Facility in northern Minnesota, where Kranz-Marble’s brother works as a correctional officer.

It wasn’t long until she opened the doors of a new outpatient facility in Mankato, which allowed KP3 to expand its services to adults.

But Kranz-Marble said it’s just the beginning. She’s currently looking into adding new, virtual treatment options.

Kranz-Marble added, “For me, the greatest thing ever is watching people change and grow into who they want to be and who they’re meant to be, and it’s fun to be part of that.”

Visit KatoProject3.com or call (507) 327-9890 for more information.

