Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kato Project 3 helps adolescents with mental health, substance abuse

Mindy Kranz-Marble left her 20-year healthcare career behind in 2016 when she invested her life’s savings into starting Kato Project 3.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mindy Kranz-Marble left her 20-year healthcare career behind in 2016 when she invested her life’s savings into starting Kato Project 3.

It’s an outpatient chemical dependency treatment center that specializes in helping adolescents ages 12 to 18.

“I think there’s always a need to try to help teenagers figure out what they’re doing with their life, how they feel about things, handling their emotions, deciding who they’re going to be,” Kranz-Marble stated.

Kranz-Marble launched it to meet a growing need for youth mental health and substance abuse services in Minnesota.

She added, “The last couple of years have been really hard for everybody, trying to figure out how to handle some different fear factors, being home all the time. It’s hard for kids to navigate through some of that, so a lot of times, they tend to turn to something that make them feel a little bit better, or kind of cuts it off so they don’t have to think about things for a while.”

KP3 provides chemical dependency assessments, therapy, skills and educational resources to people in need.

“I think being a kid, or maybe experimenting with things, or trying things from dad’s liquor closet, or maybe my friends are smoking weed let me try that-- ends up becoming a little bit more of a problem when they have other things in their life that they don’t know how to handle,” Kranz-Marble said.

KP3 first started helping teens at the Village Ranch Correctional Facility in northern Minnesota, where Kranz-Marble’s brother works as a correctional officer.

It wasn’t long until she opened the doors of a new outpatient facility in Mankato, which allowed KP3 to expand its services to adults.

But Kranz-Marble said it’s just the beginning. She’s currently looking into adding new, virtual treatment options.

Kranz-Marble added, “For me, the greatest thing ever is watching people change and grow into who they want to be and who they’re meant to be, and it’s fun to be part of that.”

Visit KatoProject3.com or call (507) 327-9890 for more information.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
Court documents: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Milford, IA
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

Latest News

The Committee Against Domestic Abuse is (CADA) hosting its first ever Galentine’s Day event.
CADA hosting Galentine’s Day event
CADA hosting Galentine’s Day event
Kato Project 3 helps adolescents with mental health, substance abuse
Eagle Lake Winter Activities
Eagle Lake hosting 3rd annual Winter Activities Saturday