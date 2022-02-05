Minntac investigating mine structure collapse, no injuries

MOUNTAIN IRON, MN-- Minntac is investigating following a structural failure that led to a collapse at their Mountain Iron, Minnesota mine.

Photos of the scene show a conveyor system collapsed on a pile of taconite pellets.

According to Minntac officals, the were no injuries as a result of the collapse and they are not anticipating an impact to customers or the supply chain.

“Today at Minntac we had a structural failure on the conveyor system. We are investigating the cause and developing plans for repair. The area was cordoned off at the time of the incident, so there was no one in the area. There was no danger to personnel at any time, and there were no injuries. At this time, we do not anticipate impact to our customers or supply chain,” said Amanda Malkowski, with United States Steel.

Local USW leaders say it’s too early to tell if there will be impacts to production or on jobs, but they will be a part of the investigation.

