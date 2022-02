NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato will be holding a special primary election next Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Voters in North Mankato Precincts One, Two and Three will cast their votes for District Three Commissioner.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.