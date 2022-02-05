Your Photos
Pick of the Litter: Asiago, Monkey and Jethro

This week’s Picks of the Litter are Asiago, Monkey and Jethro.
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Picks of the Litter are Asiago, Monkey and Jethro.

The three are shy cats looking for their forever home.

They can either be adopted together or separately.

Asiago is a sweet girl who may prefer a quiet home where she can curl up.

Monkey is a shy boy who loves his condo mates but is still unsure of humans.

BENCHS says he has warmed up with time but still seeks out the companionship of his friend Jethro.

Jethro is also pretty reserved and would rather get head scratches and eat treats than play with toys.

He and Monkey would like to be adopted together but can be adopted separately.

Anyone interested in adopting Asiago, Monkey and Jethro are encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

