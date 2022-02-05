Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one...
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a gunman killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached.

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana, about 50 miles south of Dallas, and the second was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana.

Johnson said authorities tracked the suspect’s vehicle using GPS and the monitoring service shut off its engine. He reported officers found the man inside the vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

No names or ages have been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
Court documents: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Milford, IA
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Woman still in hospital after being shot multiple times in Milford, IA
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
A worker clears slush and freezing rain from the sidewalk, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Boston. A...
Winter storm blows out to sea, but some areas without power
The winter storm pummeled the country with snow, ice, and rain. (Source: CNN, WKBW, WXYZ, WBRC,...
Winter storm wreaks havoc on US
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with B-Day cards