Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sports Extra: Winter Week 5

(KEYC)
By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Sports Extra highlights from Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

PART 1

  • New Ulm Cathedral vs. Minnesota Valley Lutheran
  • Cleveland vs. Immanuel Lutheran
  • New Ulm vs. Windom Area
  • Wuk Fut
Sports Extra highlights from Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

PLAY OF THE NIGHT WINNER

PART 2

  • Wrestling Quadrangular: Mankato East, Rochester John Marshall, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, Madelia-Truman
  • Minnesota State vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead
  • Minnesota State vs. No. 2 Ohio State
  • No. 1 Minnesota State vs. Bowling Green
  • No. 11 Minnesota State vs. Northwest Missouri State
  • Bethany Lutheran College vs. Northland
Sports Extra highlights from Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

MORE SCORES

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
Court documents: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Milford, IA
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

Latest News

Sports Extra: Winter Week 5 (Part 1)
Sports Extra: Winter Week 5 (Part 1)
Sports Extra: Winter Week 5 (Part 2)
Sports Extra: Play of the Night Winner (Winter Week 5)
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation