Summit League’s mirror scheduling irks SDSU & USD fans, players & coaches

Return to doubleheaders or split day format seems to be preferred
Many prefer return of doubleheaders or split days
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKINGS & VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the eve of the second round of State-U rivalry basketball games the Coyotes and Jackrabbits are as split as ever on all things except one.

Why are they playing these games separately on the same day?

You can thank the Summit League’s return to mirror scheduling for that in which the men’s and women’s programs will each play the same opponent but in separate locations often on the same day and even tipoff time.

It’s drawn the ire of fans and coaches alike by, in effect, forcing fans to choose which game they want to attend.

In the past, such as last year during stricter COVID-19 protocols, doubleheaders were played or, as recently the 2020 season, the State-U men’s and women’s games were played seperately on a Saturday and Sunday.

It’s enough to make the rivals agree that they’d prefer something else.

The SDSU & USD women will tip off at Frost Arena tomorrow in Brookings at 2:00 PM. The mens game in Vermillion follows at 7:00 PM.

