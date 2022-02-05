UMD Men Clinch NSIC North Division Title, Women Win 9th Straight

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - Bulldog Country has quite a few nationally ranked teams, and one of them lives in Romano Gymnasium. The seventh in the country, UMD men, are undefeated at home and sure hope to keep it that way.

Friday night’s test included the Moorhead Dragons.

Bulldogs trailed by one possession, 38-36 but kept the buckets coming after the half.

‘Dogs win their fourth straight, going 11-0 at home, clinching the NSIC North Division title in the 80-70 win.

The men of Romano are not the only ones rolling. The Lady Bulldogs have been rockin’ and rollin’ lately, too, currently riding an 8-game winning streak.

The dominant ‘Dogs were seeking their ninth in a row over the Moorhead State Dragons.

Brooke Olson leads her pack with 18 points as the Bulldogs earn win number nine in a row, 67-42.

Copyright 2022 KBJR6. All rights reserved.