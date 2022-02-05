Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

UNI women win fourth straight win over Loyola

Karli Rucker
Karli Rucker(University of Northern Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Head Coach Tanya Warren took sole possession of third place for most Missouri Valley Conference wins. Her 274th win was a strong 69-56 Panther showing in Cedar Falls over Loyola.

UNI dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Ramblers 43-30. Grace Boffeli helped out with 18 rebounds to go along with eight points and three assists.

Kam Finley and Emerson Green showed out for UNI, scoring 14 point apiece.

The Panthers overcame weak three-point shooting day, only hitting three out of 17 three-point shots. The Panthers shot 44 percent from the field, holding the Ramblers to just 36 percent.

With the win, UNI moves to 7-2 in conference play, in third place in the MVC. They stay at home for a Sunday matchup with Valparaiso.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
Court documents: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Milford, IA
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription