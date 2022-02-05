UNI women win fourth straight win over Loyola

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Head Coach Tanya Warren took sole possession of third place for most Missouri Valley Conference wins. Her 274th win was a strong 69-56 Panther showing in Cedar Falls over Loyola.

UNI dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Ramblers 43-30. Grace Boffeli helped out with 18 rebounds to go along with eight points and three assists.

Kam Finley and Emerson Green showed out for UNI, scoring 14 point apiece.

The Panthers overcame weak three-point shooting day, only hitting three out of 17 three-point shots. The Panthers shot 44 percent from the field, holding the Ramblers to just 36 percent.

With the win, UNI moves to 7-2 in conference play, in third place in the MVC. They stay at home for a Sunday matchup with Valparaiso.

