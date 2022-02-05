Your Photos
USDA to update school meal nutrition standards

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is updating its school meal nutrition standards for the next three to five years.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:04 AM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is updating its school meal nutrition standards for the next three to five years.

The agency is implementing new nutrition standards for milk, whole grains and sodium in school meals.

Schools will be allowed to offer flavored low-fat 1% milk and 80% of grains must be whole-grain rich.

Mankato Area Public Schools is already meeting the milk and grain standard.

”Sodium and that is always a hard one, especially if you put pizza or things like that on the menus. It’s harder to control that piece because of what the manufacturer has in that product,” explained Darcy Stueber, director of nutrition services at Mankato Area Public Schools. “That will be a little harder, but they have a next level in which they call tier one is what we need to be meeting next year.”

Two more tiers will be rolled out in the next couple of years.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

