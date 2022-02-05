Veteran holds sign for suicide prevention at busy intersection in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mission 22 advocates braved the cold Saturday to take a stand against suicide.

Veteran Loren Files and his wife, Kim, stood at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Victory Drive with signs that read, “If you’re looking for a sign not to kill yourself today, this is it,” and “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

It’s all part of Mission 22′s goal to erase the stigma surrounding mental health.

22 is the average number of veterans who commit suicide each day in the United States.

“That number isn’t going down, and we need to make some progress in the opposite direction,” said Loren, who serves as the organization’s Minnesota state leader.

