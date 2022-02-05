Your Photos
Walz signs bill to extend workers’ compensation benefits to frontline workers

By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Walz signs the first bill of the 2022 legislative session to support first responders and workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

The bill extends workers’ compensation benefits to frontline workers who contract COVID-19 on the job.

It reinstates eligibility for workers’ compensation for frontline workers by reinstating, through Jan. 13, 2023, a presumption that a COVID-19 infection is work-related, unless the employer is able to prove that infection happened elsewhere.

The previous presumption expired Dec. 31, 2021.

