Woman still in hospital after being shot multiple times in Milford, IA

Christian Goyne-Yarns
Christian Goyne-Yarns(Dickinson County Jail)
By Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - New information continues to be released about the shooting of a woman in a parking lot Thursday in Milford, Iowa.

Family members and investigators confirm to KTIV the victim in that shooting is 24-year-old Shelby Woizeschke of Spencer, Iowa. She remains in the hospital as of Friday night.

According to a search warrant filed by police, Assistant Chief Matt Mhyre from Milford police was the first to arrive at the scene Thursday morning. The document says he found Woizeschke lying on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Woizeschke was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and then was flown to Sioux Falls in critical condition.

Court documents state Woizeschke and Christian Goyne-Yarns, the man charged in the shooting, are a former couple who have two children together.

Goyne-Yarns was arrested shortly after the shooting Thursday morning and booked into the Dickinson County Jail. He’s been charged with attempted murder.

