MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 17th-ranked Minnesota State wrestling team dropped a 34-7 decision to No. 2 St. Cloud State, Saturday night.

The Mavericks saw wins from 174 lbs. 8th-ranked senior Trevor Turriff who defeated 5th-ranked Dominic Murphy 7-4 and undefeated heavyweight junior No. 9 Darrell Mason who won 17-5.

