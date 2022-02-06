Your Photos
Amber Alert issued in North Carolina for abducted 1-year-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for Liliana Lemmond, 1, from Mint Hill, North Carolina.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Liliana Lemmond, 1, from Mint Hill, North Carolina.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Liliana Lemmond, 1, from Mint Hill, North Carolina.

Liliana is about 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. Liliana also has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white pajamas with blue and pink animals.

Police say she was abducted by Jeremy Lemmond, 39. Lemmond is a white male. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. Lemmond has brown hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with North Carolina license plate JBV6840.

Anyone with any information regarding this abduction can call the Mint Hill Police Dept immediately at 704-889-2231 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

