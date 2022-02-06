Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting

Christian Goyne-Yarns
Christian Goyne-Yarns(Dickinson County Jail)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge granted a motion to double the bond for the suspect in Milford, Iowa shooting on Friday Feb. 4.

Court documents reveal that Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor filed a motion asking to raise the bond for Christian Goyne-Yarns from $500 thousand to $1 million.

“Due to the violent nature of the crime, it is in the interest of the safety of the victims and the general community to increase the bond,” said Amy Zenor.

Christian Goyne-Yarns was suspected to have shot Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of Grape Tree Medical Staffing, in Milford, Iowa. Woizeschke is still in critical condition at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Authorities say charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of...
Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Woman still in hospital after being shot multiple times in Milford, IA
Virus animation (FILE)
Omicron BA.2: What to know about the new COVID-19 subvariant
A shooting reportedly took place Thursday morning at GrapeTree Medical Staffing's in Milford,...
Court documents: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Milford, IA

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - clipped version
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - clipped version
Mavericks Dominate Ted Nelson Classic
Mavericks Dominate Ted Nelson Classic
#17 MSU Falls to #2 SCSU
#17 MSU Falls to #2 SCSU
#10 West Defeats Mayo
#10 West Defeats Mayo