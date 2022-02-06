Bond to be doubled for suspect in Milford, IA shooting

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge granted a motion to double the bond for the suspect in Milford, Iowa shooting on Friday Feb. 4.

Court documents reveal that Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor filed a motion asking to raise the bond for Christian Goyne-Yarns from $500 thousand to $1 million.

“Due to the violent nature of the crime, it is in the interest of the safety of the victims and the general community to increase the bond,” said Amy Zenor.

Christian Goyne-Yarns was suspected to have shot Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of Grape Tree Medical Staffing, in Milford, Iowa. Woizeschke is still in critical condition at this time.

