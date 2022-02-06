Your Photos
Indoor adult slow pitch softball attracts players from across the region

By Nick Reis
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday and Saturday marked the second adult slow-pitch softball tournament of 2022, at the Siouxland Expo Center in downtown Sioux City. It’s also the second year these competitions have been held, following an inaugural tournament in 2021.

“Last year we decided to do something -- a tournament here at the new expo center,” said Robin Chute, Sioux City Futures. “And it went over so well that we decided to do two more tournaments this year, and it’s really cool to see all the teams coming in for this.”

This weekend’s adult tournament is run by Sioux City Futures, a baseball and softball program for children 8- to 18-years-old. Along with the adult slow pitch tournament, they also hold youth tournaments throughout the Spring.

Many teams who participate are local, but some players travel a long way, across state borders to hit the diamond in the off-season.

“It’s amazing to see, like where they come from and just the passion that the people have to come play slow pitch softball. We have 24 teams coming in. We have them from Rapid City; Iowa City; Mason City; Newell, Minnesota; Carney, Nebraska; Lincoln; Omaha; Sioux Falls. So, I mean, it’s just from all over the place and we actually had quite a bit of teams on the waiting list trying to get in,” said Chute.

Those interested in playing are encouraged to keep an eye on social media.

“If you have a team and are interested, you know, check the state Facebook softball pages. We post on that to kind of get teams and go from there, but we tend to offer it to the teams that have been here already first and then just open it up for anybody after that,” said Chute.

Each team is guaranteed at least four games in the tournament, which runs through the weekend.

